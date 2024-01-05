Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Imbas Tabrakan Kereta di Cicalengka: 9 Perjalanan Batal, 10 Lakukan Rekayasa Jalur

Reporter

Editor

Martha Warta Silaban

Foto udara kondisi kereta yang hancur saat tabrakan di Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, 5 Januari 2024. Satu gerbong kereta anjlok hingga masuk ke sawah akibat tabrakan yang terjadi. TEMPO/Prima Mulia
Foto udara kondisi kereta yang hancur saat tabrakan di Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, 5 Januari 2024. Satu gerbong kereta anjlok hingga masuk ke sawah akibat tabrakan yang terjadi. TEMPO/Prima Mulia
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) atau PT KAI melaporkan tabrakan Kereta Api Turangga dengan Kereta Lokal Bandung Raya atau Commuter Line Bandung berdampak pada beberapa perjalanan kereta lain. Kecelakaan tersebut terjadi di Kecamatan Cikuya, Cicalengka, Bandung pada lintas Cicalengka-Haurpugur KM 181+700 pada Jumat, 5 Januari 2024 pukul 06.03 WIB. 

Berikut posisi kondisi lalu lintas kereta api di jalur antara Bandung - Cicalengka - Banjar hingga pukul 09.00:

A. Batal

1. KA 92 (Lodaya) lintas Bandung-Kroya (SF 10 Kereta)

2. KA 6 (Argo Wilis) lintas Bandung-Kroya (SF 10 Kereta)

3. KA 182 (Baturraden Ekspres) lintas Bandung-Kroya (SF 8 Kereta)

4. KA 181 (Baturraden Ekspres) lintas Kroya-Purwokerto (SF 8 Kereta)

5. KA 250 (Serayu) lintas Purwokerto-Kroya (SF 7 Kereta)

6. KA 251 (Serayu) lintas Kroya-Bandung-Cikampek (SF 7 Kereta)

7. KA 252 (Serayu) lintas Cikampek-Kroya (SF 7 Kereta)

8. KA 249 (Serayu) lintas Kroya-urwokerto (SF 7 Kereta)

9. KA 240 (Pasundan) lintas Kiara Contong-Kroya (SF 8 Kereta)

B. Jalan Memutar Lewat Bandung-Cikampek-Kroya

1. PLB 92BK1 (Lodaya) lintas Bandung-Cikampek (SF 10 Kereta)

2. PLB 92BK (Lodaya) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon-Kroya (SF 10 Kereta)

3. PLB 6BK1 (Argo Wilis) lintas Bandung-Cikampek (SF 10 Kereta)

4. PLB 6BK (Argo Wilis) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon Prujakan-Prupuk-Kroya (SF 10 Kereta)

5. PLB 182BK1 (Baturraden Ekspress) lintas Bandung-Cikampek (SF 8 Kereta)

6. PLB 182BK (Baturraden Ekspress) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon Prujakan-Prupuk-Purwokerto (SF 8 Kereta)

7. PLB 250BK1 (Serayu) lintas Purwokerto-Prupuk-Cirebon Prujakan-Cikampek (SF 7 Kereta)

8. PLB 249BK2 (Serayu) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon Prujakan-Prupuk-Purwokerto (SF 7 Kereta)

9. PLB 240BK1 (Pasundan) lintas Kiara Condong-Cikampek (SF 8 Kereta)

10. PLB 240BK (Pasundan) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon Prujakan-Prupuk-Kroya (SF 8 Kereta)

Tangkapan layar jajaran direksi Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) dan PT Asri Karya Lestari Tbk (ASLI) dalam pencatatan saham perdana atau Initial Public Offering (IPO) di BEI, Jakarta, Jumat 5 Januari 2024. ANTARA/Muhammad Heriyanto
Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Kecelakaan Kereta di Cicalengka, Pengamat: Jalur Tunggal Rawan Kecelakaan

21 menit lalu

Kondisi gerbong kereta yang bertabrakan di kawasan petak Stasiun Cicalengka-Haurpugur, Bandung, Jumat, 5 Januari 2024. Insiden terjadi di Kecamatan Cikuya, Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung di lintas Cicalengka-Haurpugur KM 181+700 pada 5 Januari 2024 pukul 06.03 WIB. Foto: Istimewa
Kecelakaan Kereta di Cicalengka, Pengamat: Jalur Tunggal Rawan Kecelakaan

Masyarakat Transportasi Indonesia (MTI) merespons kasus kecelakaan kereta di Cicalengka, jalur tunggal lebih rawan kecelakaan.


Kecelakaan Kereta di Cicalengka, Pengamat: Sangat Disayangkan Terjadi, Seharusnya Zero Accident

28 menit lalu

Kondisi gerbong kereta yang bertabrakan di kawasan petak Stasiun Cicalengka-Haurpugur, Bandung, Jumat, 5 Januari 2024. Insiden terjadi di Kecamatan Cikuya, Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung di lintas Cicalengka-Haurpugur KM 181+700 pada 5 Januari 2024 pukul 06.03 WIB. Foto: Istimewa
Kecelakaan Kereta di Cicalengka, Pengamat: Sangat Disayangkan Terjadi, Seharusnya Zero Accident

Pengamat transportasi Yayat Supriatna menyayangkan kecelakaan kereta terjadi di awal tahun baru.


Kecelakaan KA Turangga dan KA Lokal Bandung, KAI: 22 Penumpang Alami Luka Ringan

37 menit lalu

Kondisi gerbong kereta yang bertabrakan di kawasan petak Stasiun Cicalengka-Haurpugur, Bandung, Jumat, 5 Januari 2024. Hingga saat ini, belum diketahui ada atau tidaknya korban akibat kecelakaan tersebut. Foto: Istimewa
Kecelakaan KA Turangga dan KA Lokal Bandung, KAI: 22 Penumpang Alami Luka Ringan

Vice President Public Relations PT KAI Joni Martinus memastikan tidak ada penumpang yang meninggal dalam peristiwa kecelakaan KA Turangga dengan KA Commuter Bandung


Kecelakaan Kereta di Cicalengka, PT KAI: Semua Penumpang Selamat, 4 Petugas Meninggal

1 jam lalu

Petugas berusaha memastikan adanya korban jiwa di dalam kereta yang hancur saat tabrakan di Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, 5 Januari 2024. Untuk sementara, korban yang diduga tewas yaitu, Masinis KA KRD Lokal Padalarang Cicalengka atas nama Julian Dwi Setiono, Asisten Masinis KA KRD Lokal Padalarang - Cicalengka atas nama Ponisan, dan Pramugara KA Turangga atas nama Andrian. TEMPO/Prima Mulia
Kecelakaan Kereta di Cicalengka, PT KAI: Semua Penumpang Selamat, 4 Petugas Meninggal

Penumpang yang selamat dan telah dievakuasi dari kecelakaan kereta di Kecamatan Cikuya, Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung.


Tabrakan Kereta Api, PKS Peringatkan Pemerintah, Kemenhub dan KAI Minta Maaf

1 jam lalu

Foto udara kondisi kereta yang hancur saat tabrakan di Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, 5 Januari 2024. Satu gerbong kereta anjlok hingga masuk ke sawah akibat tabrakan yang terjadi. TEMPO/Prima Mulia
Tabrakan Kereta Api, PKS Peringatkan Pemerintah, Kemenhub dan KAI Minta Maaf

Tabrakan Kereta Api Turangga dengan Kereta Lokal Bandung Raya. PKS peringatkan pemerintah untuk tidak jumawa. Kemenhub dan KAI minta maaf.


RSUD Cicalengka: Total Korban Kecelakaan KA Turangga dan KA Lokal Bandung 29 Orang

1 jam lalu

Salah satu korban kecelakaan KA Turangga dengan KA lokal Bandung Raya di IGD RSUD Cicalengka. TEMPO/Ahmad Fikri
RSUD Cicalengka: Total Korban Kecelakaan KA Turangga dan KA Lokal Bandung 29 Orang

Update korban kecelakaan KA Turangga dan KA lokal Bandung sampai pukul 11.00 untuk korban luka sedang 6 orang, luka ringan 21 orang, tewas 2 orang


Tiga Kereta Alami Keterlambatan Tiba di Surabaya Pasca Tabrakan di Cicalengka, Apa Saja?

1 jam lalu

Foto udara kondisi kereta yang hancur saat tabrakan di Cicalengka, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, 5 Januari 2024. Satu gerbong kereta anjlok hingga masuk ke sawah akibat tabrakan yang terjadi. TEMPO/Prima Mulia
Tiga Kereta Alami Keterlambatan Tiba di Surabaya Pasca Tabrakan di Cicalengka, Apa Saja?

PT KAI Daop 8 Surabaya mencatat tiga kereta api jarak jauh dari Bandung mengalami keterlambatan kedatangan di Stasiun Gubeng.


Kecelakaan KA Turangga, Polda Jabar Sebut Masinis KA Lokal Bandung dan Asisten Masinis Meninggal

2 jam lalu

Kondisi gerbong kereta yang bertabrakan di kawasan petak Stasiun Cicalengka-Haurpugur, Bandung, Jumat, 5 Januari 2024. Kecelakaan itu melibatkan KA Turangga (KA Plb 65A) dengan KA Commuterline Bandung Raya (KA 350). Foto: Istimewa
Kecelakaan KA Turangga, Polda Jabar Sebut Masinis KA Lokal Bandung dan Asisten Masinis Meninggal

Polda Jawa Barat mengungkap korban kecelakaan kereta api antara KA Turangga dan KA lokal Bandung Raya


Dampak Tabrakan Kereta di Cicalengka, KAI Purwokerto Lakukan Rekayasa Jalur

3 jam lalu

Kondisi gerbong kereta yang bertabrakan di kawasan petak Stasiun Cicalengka-Haurpugur, Bandung, Jumat, 5 Januari 2024. Kecelakaan itu melibatkan KA Turangga (KA Plb 65A) dengan KA Commuterline Bandung Raya (KA 350). Foto: Istimewa
Dampak Tabrakan Kereta di Cicalengka, KAI Purwokerto Lakukan Rekayasa Jalur

PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) atau PT KAI Daop 5 Purwokerto melakukan rekayasa jalur akibat adanya tabrakan kereta di Cicalengka.


Kecelakaan KA Turangga: RSUD Cicalengka Tangani 27 Korban, Dua di Antaranya Meninggal

3 jam lalu

Kondisi gerbong kereta yang bertabrakan di kawasan petak Stasiun Cicalengka-Haurpugur, Bandung, Jumat, 5 Januari 2024. Kereta Api Turangga tujuan Bandung bertabrakan dengan Kereta Lokal Bandung Raya pada Jumat pagi pukul 06.03 WIB. Foto: Istimewa
Kecelakaan KA Turangga: RSUD Cicalengka Tangani 27 Korban, Dua di Antaranya Meninggal

Humas dan Pemasaran RSUD Cicalengka Nina Nurjaha mengatakan, rumah sakit mulai kedatangan korban kecelakaan KA Turangga sejak pukul enam pagi.