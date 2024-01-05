Imbas Tabrakan Kereta di Cicalengka: 9 Perjalanan Batal, 10 Lakukan Rekayasa Jalur

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) atau PT KAI melaporkan tabrakan Kereta Api Turangga dengan Kereta Lokal Bandung Raya atau Commuter Line Bandung berdampak pada beberapa perjalanan kereta lain. Kecelakaan tersebut terjadi di Kecamatan Cikuya, Cicalengka, Bandung pada lintas Cicalengka-Haurpugur KM 181+700 pada Jumat, 5 Januari 2024 pukul 06.03 WIB.
Berikut posisi kondisi lalu lintas kereta api di jalur antara Bandung - Cicalengka - Banjar hingga pukul 09.00:
A. Batal
1. KA 92 (Lodaya) lintas Bandung-Kroya (SF 10 Kereta)
2. KA 6 (Argo Wilis) lintas Bandung-Kroya (SF 10 Kereta)
3. KA 182 (Baturraden Ekspres) lintas Bandung-Kroya (SF 8 Kereta)
4. KA 181 (Baturraden Ekspres) lintas Kroya-Purwokerto (SF 8 Kereta)
5. KA 250 (Serayu) lintas Purwokerto-Kroya (SF 7 Kereta)
6. KA 251 (Serayu) lintas Kroya-Bandung-Cikampek (SF 7 Kereta)
7. KA 252 (Serayu) lintas Cikampek-Kroya (SF 7 Kereta)
8. KA 249 (Serayu) lintas Kroya-urwokerto (SF 7 Kereta)
9. KA 240 (Pasundan) lintas Kiara Contong-Kroya (SF 8 Kereta)
B. Jalan Memutar Lewat Bandung-Cikampek-Kroya
1. PLB 92BK1 (Lodaya) lintas Bandung-Cikampek (SF 10 Kereta)
2. PLB 92BK (Lodaya) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon-Kroya (SF 10 Kereta)
3. PLB 6BK1 (Argo Wilis) lintas Bandung-Cikampek (SF 10 Kereta)
4. PLB 6BK (Argo Wilis) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon Prujakan-Prupuk-Kroya (SF 10 Kereta)
5. PLB 182BK1 (Baturraden Ekspress) lintas Bandung-Cikampek (SF 8 Kereta)
6. PLB 182BK (Baturraden Ekspress) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon Prujakan-Prupuk-Purwokerto (SF 8 Kereta)
7. PLB 250BK1 (Serayu) lintas Purwokerto-Prupuk-Cirebon Prujakan-Cikampek (SF 7 Kereta)
8. PLB 249BK2 (Serayu) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon Prujakan-Prupuk-Purwokerto (SF 7 Kereta)
9. PLB 240BK1 (Pasundan) lintas Kiara Condong-Cikampek (SF 8 Kereta)
10. PLB 240BK (Pasundan) lintas Cikampek-Cirebon Prujakan-Prupuk-Kroya (SF 8 Kereta)
